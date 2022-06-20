WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/20/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! A ridge of high pressure has established its presence across our region, which will allow for mostly sunny skies and very hot temperatures over the course of our work week. A weak frontal boundary that moved through this weekend brought some slightly drier air with it, so we will not feel as much humidity as what we have seen in the previous days. Either way, it’s still expected to be hot with highs in the upper 90s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. We will most likely stay outside of heat advisory criteria but continue to keep those heat safety tips in mind.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will be warm in the middle 70s under clear skies. Winds will be light as they slowly return back out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be just as hot with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. With enough daytime heating, we could see the chance for a spotty shower but coverage will be very limited. We went ahead and kept any percentage for rain off the forecast for now. Winds will begin to return back out of the south, which will pump in moisture from the Gulf, hence increasing our humidity values and dewpoints once again.

It looks like temperatures will continue to just get hotter and hotter by the middle and end of this work week. We could see a few days where highs could be in the low triple digits (not including the heat index) while lows at night stay very warm in the upper 70s. Other than a chance for a few spotty showers this upcoming weekend, we don’t see any immediate heat relief in the near future.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX