Morning Forecast – Monday, June 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/01/20)

TODAY: Get ready for another warm afternoon as high temperatures will top into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. We are still under the control of an upper level ridge that took over our weather pattern this past weekend, so expect conditions to stay dry for today. In the meantime, continue to practice heat safety. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will drop back into the upper 60s as cloud cover will slowly begin to increase. Winds will start to shift back out of the south, which will once again filter warm, moist air from the Gulf. This will lead to an increase in rain chances starting as early as tomorrow.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few areas could wake up to a few spotty showers Tuesday morning and even a few could develop by the afternoon. We will see enough daytime heating and moisture at the surface to see activity fire up. Not everyone will see rain for Tuesday, but the upper level ridge pattern will begin to break down, allowing for more chances for thunderstorms later this week.

For Wednesday, thunderstorm activity will become a bit more scattered in nature in the afternoon with similar conditions for Thursday. Keep in mind too that this week will be rather toasty with highs ranging anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

