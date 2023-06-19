WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Skies will slowly clear this morning. Most of the showers and t-storms have exited the ArkLaMiss and the severe threat has diminished. This afternoon will be hot and humid, thus a heat advisory and excessive heat warning will be in effect for portions of the ArkLaMiss. Staying indoors is highly advised since the heat index will reach dangerous levels. Strong t-storms will be possible later tonight mainly south of I-20.

The severe threat continues tomorrow afternoon as strong t-storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail will be possible. Temperatures are expected to stay hot through the week with heat indices reaching into the triple digits.