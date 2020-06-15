Morning Forecast – Monday, June 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/15/20)

TODAY: As get started for a new work week, it will be a rather hot one. Humidity will increase, cloud cover will return, and temperatures will be warming into the lower to middle 90s. There may be enough daytime heating this afternoon for a few stray showers to develop. Not everyone will see this activity and these showers should not last for very longer. In fact, most of this rain may not reach the ground since we still have plenty of dry air in the upper levels of our atmosphere, causing rain to evaporate.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will remain rather mild in the upper 60s with a few leftover clouds. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Tuesday, we can expect fairly similar conditions. High pressure will remain in control to keep us dry, but also hot. Highs will remain seasonal in the lower 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

For the most part, our week ahead looks rather dry. We are, however, watching this weekend, where some shower and thunderstorm activity could be returning with a potential cold front and upper level disturbance.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

