Morning Forecast – Monday, June 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/14/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a great weekend. Today will be another very warm day with highs in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories have been issued for most of the ArkLaMiss until 7 pm this evening. These parishes will see a heat index anywhere from 100 – 105 degrees. Heat index is how hot it feels outside with the current air temperature and humidity.

HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING

By the late afternoon, the tail-end of a cold front will sweep through bringing some isolated convection for a few spotty showers to occur. Most of the showers will develop across our Southern Louisiana parishes and not everyone will see rain.

TONIGHT: The last of the showers will dissipate by later this evening and overnight. Lows will be mild in the lower 70s with generally calm winds. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat is here to stay for the rest of the work week while skies will be mostly sunny. Expect high temperatures to range anywhere from the lower to even upper 90s on some days while lows at night will fall back into the lower 70s.

There is a disturbance out in the Gulf of Mexico that has medium chance of development over the next several days. This might affect our weather pattern heading into this weekend. It could bring some showers and thunderstorms as the brunt of the rainfall heads towards the Florida and Alabama coasts. This forecast could change, so we will be keeping track over the coming days.

DISTURBANCE #1: 50% CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT IN THE NEXT 5 DAYS

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX