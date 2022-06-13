WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/13/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Get ready because it’s not only going to be a hot day today, but it will be a very hot work week ahead. A large ridge of high pressure aloft has built in across the Eastern and Southern United States, which will allow for hot temperatures, dry conditions, and lots of sunshine. This afternoon will see highs in the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could make it feel like the triple digits, so heat advisories have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss from 10 AM to 7 PM this evening. Some areas could see heat index values anywhere from 105-109 degrees. Heat safety will be imperative for any time you spend outdoors this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight while lows settle into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Not much will change over the next couple of days as high pressure remains in control. Be ready to deal with highs in the upper 90s to possible low triple digits with multiple heat advisories continuing to get extended during the afternoon hours.

By Thursday, we could see some possible spotty showers return for the second half of the work week with maybe some more isolated activity by Saturday. Despite the rain chances, it will not do too much to deter our temperatures, as they will remain in the upper 90s. Again, please practice heat safety! Drink plenty of fluids, wear sunscreen and reapply, limit your time outdoors if you can, and look before you lock.

