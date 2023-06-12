WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – We will kick off our Monday morning on the cloudier side. Some areas to the northwest may see some sunshine before lunchtime. A frontal boundary has stalled across the ArkLaMiss and once again, showers and strong t-storms will be possible this afternoon with more storms possible tonight. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds gusts and hail. Thus, SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather across our area today and again for tomorrow. The overall tornadic threat is low, but an isolated spin up cannot be completely ruled out.

Temperatures will not climb as high today with the expected cloud cover and rain chances. They will climb back to the 90’s tomorrow. As we progress throughout the week, rain chances will not go away and the heat will really by cranking up by this weekend with daytime highs getting into the upper 90’s.