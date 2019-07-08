Morning Forecast – Monday, July 8th

WEST MONROE, La. – (7/8/19)

TODAY: It’ll be another hot, summer-like day ahead with highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Expect the heat index to get into the triple digits, so exercise heat safety when outdoors. We could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: We’ll have a few passing clouds overnight as muggy conditions will settle back in. Lows for tonight will drop back down into mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hot temperatures will continue to impact the ArkLaMiss this week, with the heat index in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside during those peak heating hours (2 pm – 5 pm). Rain and thunderstorm chances look to return by mid week. We are tracking possible tropical activity in the Gulf to develop.

The impacts of this system are still unknown. Many forecast models are keeping this system as a tropical depression with hurricane status looking low, but not completely zero. What we do see right now is an increase in heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity as we head into the weekend. We’ll continue to keep update you over the next couple of days.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi