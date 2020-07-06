Morning Forecast – Monday, July 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/06/20)

TODAY: This unsettled pattern will continue today as showers and thunderstorms will be back this afternoon. Thanks to the rainfall, some high temperatures across the ArkLaMiss could be a bit cooler in the upper 80s. We are not anticipating severe weather, but a few thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

TONIGHT: Clouds will stay overnight with a few lingering showers by the very early morning hours as lows will stay around average for this time of the year in the lower 70s. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A similar set up will arrive for Tuesday as high temperatures will once again be below average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. More showers and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon due to enough daytime heating, but also a weak system that will provide lift for thunderstorm activity off to our west.

We anticipate Wednesday to look like a carbon copy of Tuesday, but starting Thursday conditions will slowly begin to clear out. At the same time, our high temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 90s as we approach the weekend. Heat safety will be very important!

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

