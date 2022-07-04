WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/04/22)

TODAY: Happy 4th of July! If you plan to be outdoors for today, be sure to keep heat safety in mind. Highs will top into the upper 90s under mostly cloudy skies with very humid conditions. Heat index values could be anywhere from 105-109, so heat advisories have been issued until 8 PM this evening. With enough daytime heating, a spotty shower or two may be possible for the afternoon but not everyone will see it.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will settle into the middle and upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will look very similar with highs returning back to the upper 90s with very humid conditions. There may be a good chance that heat advisories may be re-issued for the afternoon with a chance for a spotty shower.

This will pretty much be the pattern we see throughout most of the new work week ahead. The most important thing is to take heat precautions: stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks and head inside an A/C cooled building or find some shade. Keep your pets in mind, especially with the fireworks tonight.

Have a great and safe 4th of July!

-Lexi

