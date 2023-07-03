WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Scattered t-storms will remain possible throughout the day across the entire ArkLaMiss. Due to the amount of rainfall, it will not be as hot thanks to the rain cooled air and will give us a break from the extreme heat. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90’s, but heat advisories will not likely be needed.

A frontal system will stall out across our area creating an unsettled pattern for the next several days. This will in turn keep temperatures in the lower 90’s this week. There may be some strong t-storms tomorrow capable of producing strong wind gusts and a marginal risk has been extended for parts of the ArkLaMiss Tuesday evening.