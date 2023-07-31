WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few storms will track in from the north into parts of southern Arkansas this morning before fizzling out. Most of northeast Louisiana will start off mostly clear with plenty of sunshine. It will be another hot day for sure with many places reaching into the triple digits with heat index values reaching above 110 prompting excessive heat warnings.

A few afternoon t-storms will be possible with daytime convection and with plenty of moisture in place and the influence from the southerly sea breeze. This heat dome will stay in place as temperatures continue to stay very hot in the triple digits with no relief in sight through the long term forecast.