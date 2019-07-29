Morning Forecast – Monday, July 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/29/19)

TODAY: It will be a warm and quiet start to our morning with temperatures in the 70s. This will not last for very long, as highs today are expected in the low 90s and clouds will increase by the afternoon. With this, showers and thunderstorms will take over from the late afternoon into the evening. Make sure to grab the rain gear before heading out the door.

TONIGHT: A few leftover showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue, mostly for our western and southern parishes, with lows warm in the low 70s under muggy conditions.

INTO THE WEEK: A weak cold front will move slowly across the ArkLaMiss, bringing numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, these are not expected to be severe but could still bring localized flooding to some areas and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Remember: when you hear thunder roar, go indoors. By mid week, rain and thunderstorms will taper off for a short period as highs warm up into the low 90s. This will not last long, however, as storm chances will increase as Friday rolls around and continue into the upcoming weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

