Morning Forecast – Monday, July 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/27/20)

TODAY: As we wake up on this Monday morning, a few may encounter some light shower activity (mostly our southeastern parishes), but we could see an increase throughout the late morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will stay hot, but seasonal in the lower 90s. Some areas may be slightly cooler depending on who sees rainfall and who doesn’t.

TONIGHT: Temperatures overnight will settle into the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies and winds generally calm. By the early morning, a few isolated showers could be possible, but not everyone will see this rainfall.

LOOKING AHEAD: As a weak system moves northward from the Gulf Coast, our chances for rain will slightly increase for our Tuesday. Most of the rain so far looks to stay along or to the south of I-20. By the middle of the week, we could see a weak front sweep through, and this could bring more showers and storms for Wednesday. This is a trend we will see continue throughout the work week ahead, so go ahead and make sure you have an umbrella or rain jacket on hand just in case.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

