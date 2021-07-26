Morning Forecast – Monday, July 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/26/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It is a very warm start outside as temperatures wake up in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We do anticipate very hot temperatures to return this afternoon in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. With dewpoints in the middle to upper 70s, expect temperatures to feel more like the triple digits later this afternoon. Heat advisories have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 PM this evening, but it could get extended like the last couple of days. Please keep heat safety in mind if you need to be outdoors, but the best thing to do is limit your time outdoors.

On top of the heat, a few isolated showers and storms will most likely dev

TONIGHT: The rain will wrap up by the middle of the evening later today. Lows overnight will stay very warm in the middle to upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered showers and storms will be back for Tuesday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. This may help our temperatures just a bit as some areas could see highs in the lower 90s. Winds will stay out of the east at 5-10 mph. No severe weather is expected.

Similar conditions will be expected for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Thursday will be a bit more dry as those temperatures warm back into the upper 90s once again. We could even see a few highs in the low triple digits by Friday or this weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

