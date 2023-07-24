WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – High pressure has taken some hold over the ArkLaMiss and today will be filled with lots of sunshine. It will not be as humid either. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90’s, but with dewpoints in the upper 60’s, heat related hazards will not be a major problem. Still remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from work or exercise as needed. Also, wear plenty of sunscreen. Not a whole lot is expected this week. As it stays mostly dry, temperatures will still climb to the upper 90’s.

Thankfully, dewpoints will not climb as high as last week. A few clouds will be possible by the end of week with a few hit or miss rain chance further to the south. For now, expect mostly dry and hot conditions.