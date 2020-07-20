Morning Forecast – Monday, July 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/20/20)

TODAY: We will have a hot start to the new work week as high temperatures will warm back into the middle 90s by this afternoon. With enough daytime heating, a few spotty showers could be possible later this afternoon and early evening, mostly to the south of I-20.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures overnight will stay warm in the middle 70s with a few clouds and winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: By tomorrow, a few more spotty showers and storms could be possible with enough daytime heating. High temperatures will stay hot in the middle 90s. By Wednesday, our chances for more isolated showers will increase and our temperatures will see a very small drop into the lower 90s.

We are watching a possible tropical disturbance that could move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week. What we know so far is that it could bring some tropical moisture and as a result, we could see an increase in our rain chances. We’ll continue to monitor this throughout the work week.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

