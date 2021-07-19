Morning Forecast – Monday, July 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/19/21)

TODAY: Good Monday morning! So far (as of 5 AM), South Arkansas has been waking up to a few scattered showers and storms. All of these are developing out ahead of the cold front, which is located outside of our viewing area. This front will eventually sweep across the ArkLaMiss through the rest of the morning and afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but some brief heavy rainfall, some lightning, and even some breezy winds could be possible. Some ponding or even minor flooding could be a concern for some roadways, so exercise caution and find different routes if you need to.

Thanks to the rain and cold front, temperatures will not be as hot and settle for the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Once we lose daytime heating, showers and storms will become a bit more spotty and could linger a bit longer into the overnight hours. Clouds will stick around as low temperatures settle into the lower 70s with maybe a few upper 60s sprinkled in. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: The frontal boundary will most likely stall out across our far southern parishes or just outside of our viewing area by Tuesday. We will see some scattered showers and storms develop with some wrap around moisture being driven by a disturbance at the surface and behind the front along with daytime heating. Highs will stay below seasonal in the upper 80s.

We do expect to stay in this unsettled pattern at least through Wednesday. By Thursday, conditions will begin to dry out and temperatures will warm back up into the lower 90s.

By this weekend, sunshine will return in full force as an upper level ridge to our west will move more east into the Southern Mississippi Valley. This will not only help to keep rain chances away, but also bring some rather hot temperatures in the middle to upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

