WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/18/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We are starting off our morning with a few light, isolated showers across portions of our viewing area with temperatures in the 70s. Activity should be wrapping up by the early to mid afternoon and cloud cover will decrease as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Highs for today will be hot in the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Heat advisories have been issued for most of the ArkLaMiss until 7-8 PM tonight.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will remain for the overnight hours while lows stay warm and muggy in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: There will not be many rain chances for both Tuesday and Wednesday as a high pressure remains in control. Expect very hot days ahead with highs in the upper 90s to lower triple digits. We will most likely see more heat advisories get re-issued for the ArkLaMiss on these days. Continue to practice heat safety for outdoor activities.

A very weak front will try to push southward on Thursday, allowing for a few possible showers and storms. It will not bring much heat relief as highs are expected to continue to settle into the upper 90s. This trend may very well continue into next weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

