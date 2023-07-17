WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few showers are popping up south of I-20 this morning. More pop up showers cannot be ruled out for today, but it will be hot and humid as dew points rebound back to the mid and upper 70’s this afternoon. Heat index values are expected to climb into the triple digits. A heat advisory will be in effect for the entire ArkLaMiss.

A very hot and humid airmass is expected to be settled over our area for the next few days. Heat index values will climb well into the triple digits. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from work and exercise.