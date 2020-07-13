Morning Forecast – Monday, July 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/13/20)

TODAY: The heat will continue as we start off a new work week. Anticipate high temperatures to once again top into the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Heat advisories have been issued for a number of parishes and counties while other parishes have been issued under an excessive heat warning. Areas in the excessive heat warning have the better chance of seeing heat index values in the 110-115 range.

Heat Advisory until 7PM

Excessive Heat Warning until 7 PM

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will remain warm in the upper 70s overnight with skies mostly clear. Winds will be generally calm and conditions will stay muggy.

LOOKING AHEAD: It looks like the heat will not be going anywhere anytime soon. High temperatures for most of the work week ahead will stay in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine. Heat safety will continue to be a priority for any outdoor activities including staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, looking before you lock and wearing lightweight and light colored clothing.

By next weekend, we could see some stray shower activity return, but it will not do much bring us relief from this heat.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX