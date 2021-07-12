Morning Forecast – Monday, July 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/12/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! It is the start of a new work week, and let’s just say it has been a rainy start. All of this activity is being driven by a cold front located just outside of our viewing area and will continue to meander just outside for the afternoon. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms through the rest of our morning and even into the afternoon. Although we did have a few severe thunderstorm warnings this morning, the threat for severe weather for the rest of the day will diminish. There still could be periods of heavy rainfall and some lightning.

Highs for today, because of the rain, will not be as hot in the upper 80s. Winds will be slightly breezy at southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: By the overnight hours, the rain should be wrapping up but a lingering shower or two could still be possible. Lows tonight will be “cooler” in the lower 70s with maybe a few areas in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday we will see the chance for a few isolated showers and storms for the late afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Starting Wednesday, we could start to see some drier conditions although a stray shower or two can’t be completely ruled out. Highs will stay hot and conditions will be humid in the lower 90s.

We expect a bit more of a drier pattern through the rest of the work week while temperatures stay around seasonal in the 90s for the afternoon and lows in the 70s at night.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX