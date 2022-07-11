WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/11/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We should be staying dry for today as a ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern off to our west. With sinking warm air, we shall see our highs stay fairly hot in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear to mostly clear for tonight with lows around 73. Winds will be calm with dry conditions.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday could look very similar. It will be hot with highs in the upper 90s with a few daytime clouds. There could be a small chance for a spotty showers across far southern portions of the ArkLaMiss, but it is expected to be very, very isolated.

Starting Wednesday, a low pressure system developing over the Southeast United States will track south towards the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on this lows, as it could have a chance to become something tropical. Right now the chance is 0% in the next 2 days and 30% chance in the next 5 days. Despite this, it will increase our rain and storm chances for the middle and second half of the work week. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Highs will also “cool” a bit back into the lower 90s for highs and lower 70s for lows.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX