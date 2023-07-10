WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few pop up showers and t-storms will be possible today mainly south of I-20 as most of the activity across the ArkLaMiss will be isolated. Clouds will be off and on throughout the day. It won’t be as hot today as daytime highs will stay in the upper 80’s. Another frontal boundary will stall out across the area and will be responsible for rain chances today and tomorrow.

Later in the week, conditions will quiet down and temperatures will be warming up back to the upper 90’s with heat indices climbing into the triple digits. More rain chances look to be possible next weekend before cooling back down.