Morning Forecast – Monday, January 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (1/06/20)

TODAY: If you have been enjoying the beautiful weather from this past weekend, today is going to be very similar. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies with a slight breeze out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A weak front is in the process of sweeping across the area, but it is moving at a crawl. It will try to produce a few stray showers, but we are dry at the surface, so it is not likely to reach the ground, but do not be surprised if you see a few rain droplets.

TONIGHT: Due to the weak front, lows overnight will remain cool in the lower 40s. High pressure and a ridge pattern is set to settle over our area heading into early Tuesday morning. This will slowly breakdown the cloud cover we obtained from this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Tuesday, high pressure will be in control, bringing us sunny to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but still remaining comfortable in the lower 60s. As high pressure moves eastward heading into Wednesday, our winds will return out of the south, and temperatures will start to slowly warm back up.

We are watching the chance for multiple systems to move across the ArkLaMiss, which could bring showers and thunderstorms back to our area. Friday and Saturday have the potential to see some thunderstorms turn severe. We will continue to watch this closely!

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX