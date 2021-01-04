Morning Forecast – Monday, January 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/04/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We are going to be starting off rather mild for the new work week. Highs this afternoon will top into the lower 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight with light winds from the northwest. Lows temperatures will be a bit cold in the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another pleasant day will be in store for us on Tuesday. Sunshine will return, allowing our temperatures to stay warm in the lower to middle 60s for the afternoon.

Clouds will slowly increase as we head into Wednesday out ahead of a weak cold front. The front will bring some scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms by late Wednesday into early Thursday. Conditions will dry out by late Thursday morning as temperatures cool back into the 50s for the rest of the week, while lows settle into the 30s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX