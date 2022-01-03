Morning Forecast – Monday, January 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/03/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Waking up this morning will be a cold one as temperatures start off in the 20s with winds at 5-15 mph. It will feel like the teens and lower 20s for many of us, so be sure to bundle up. High pressure will build in this afternoon, keeping our skies sunny. Despite this, highs this afternoon will stay cold in the middle and upper 40s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect it to be another cold night ahead as lows fall back into the 20s. Skies will stay clear with winds calm. Make sure to bring pets and sensitive plants inside and make sure your pipes are covered.

LOOKING AHEAD: As high pressure moves east, our winds will return back out of the south and southeast. This will help to bring in warm air, which in turn will improve our temperatures starting Tuesday afternoon. Highs will top into the middle and upper 50s under mostly sunny skies while Wednesday will be mild in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

The weather week ahead looks to remain fairly quiet with only a few small spotty shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday. A reinforcing cold air mass will arrive Friday and our highs will drop back into the 40s for a brief time before warming back up this weekend. Thunderstorms look to return by this weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX