WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/31/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We are looking at a pretty nice day today. Highs will be mild in the upper 60s to near 70 with a few daytime clouds. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph. There is no chance for rain.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will gradually increase starting this evening and into of the overnight hours. Lows will not be as cold and settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Out ahead of our next cold front (set to arrive by Thursday), we will see an increase in moisture which will lead to isolated chances for showers for Tuesday afternoon. Highs will stay warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will be very similar as the boundary briefly stalls out to our northwest. Out ahead of it will some limited moisture and convection for more showers and possible a few thunderstorms to develop. The actual cold front will sweep through by Thursday, increasing storm chances and bringing in some strong reinforcing cooler air. No severe weather is expected at this time.

By Friday, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 40s as lows dip back into the 30s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

