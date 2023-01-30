WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Atmospheric patterns are quite active this week. In fact, I’ve updated our forecast yet again, after this morning’s show; as the patterns continue to shift. The overall big setup and broad patterns still apply, but precipitation chances look higher heading into the midweek hours.

Today, the most common complaints in the weather department over the past seven days have been about the persistent cloud cover and excessive rainfall. The great news is, Monday will be dry for most of the day; however, overcast skies and heavy cloud cover isn’t going away for a while. Clouds will stick around all day Monday, even with the absence of rainfall. Drizzle may continue off and on throughout the day (miniscule in central LA.) due to isentropic lifting. To put it in simple terms, moist air that is being forced to rise is cooling and quickly condensing into clouds; which in turn is where that drizzle is coming from. Overnight and into Monday morning, the cold front which is out to our east had its forward progression stalled, this meant that the cold air behind it was also stalled. Southern Arkansas and North/Central Louisiana will see Monday’s daytime high temperatures earlier than usual, maybe even between 5-10 AM. The reason for that is once the cold front and low pressure move more towards the southeast, the colder air to our northwest will be drawn down into the ArkLaMiss.

Tonight, models are trending towards rain, storms, and possibly a wintry mix cutting off our dry Monday before we can completely make it to the finish line. During the evening showers begin approaching from the southwest, possibly dropping a heavy shower or two in south Arkansas over areas like El Dorado. Overnight lows will be back in the 30s.

This Week, the potential exists that areas in southern Arkansas and a few in northern Louisiana could see freezing rain, sleet, and just maybe a small amount of icing Monday night and Tuesday. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for areas in southwest Arkansas. Their primary hazard focus with this advisory is the potential for likely freezing rain or sleet accumulation between 0.25 in to 0.50 in. However, should the freezing line relating to the current winter storm warning (for areas of northeast Texas) shift eastward; areas of the ArkLaMiss could be included in a larger winter event.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen