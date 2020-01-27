Morning Forecast – Monday, January 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/27/20)

TODAY: We will get a brief break from the rain today as highs warm up a bit into the lower 60s. This morning will start off cloudy with a few areas off to our west experiencing a bit of some patchy fog. This will mix out throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon along with the clouds.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows settling into the lower 40s. Winds will be calm from the northwest, but will start to pick up in the early hours on Tuesday. Cloud cover will start to filter back in as our next upper level system arrives just outside of the ArkLaMiss.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will increase for early Tuesday morning as the first round of showers arrives ahead of this system. We will see a bit of a gap in the late afternoon and early evening, before the actual system passes over and brings heavier rainfall heading into late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday will see just a slight cool down back into the upper 50s

Showers will continue for most of Wednesday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Highs will remain seasonal in the upper 50s for most of the work week ahead.

