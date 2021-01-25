Morning Forecast – Monday, January 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/25/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a good weekend despite the gloomy weather conditions. The morning is starting off cloudy with a few stray to spotty showers and temperatures mild in the 60s and 70s behind the warm front that is now just north of our viewing area. Later this morning into the early afternoon, a thin line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive and sweep through the ArkLaMiss through the middle half of our day. Although it does look limited, the Northwestern half of the ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Primary concern will be some gusty winds with maybe a small chance for some small sized hail.

TONIGHT: The line of showers will clear around the middle of the evening with maybe a lingering shower or two for the overnight hours. The official cold front will move in by early Tuesday morning, drop our temperatures into the upper 40s. Winds will stay out of the west behind the cold front at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday with a chance for a few isolated showers across our Southeastern Parishes by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be just a bit cooler thanks to the cold front but still mild in the upper 60s. Through the rest of the work week, conditions will start to dry out, sunshine will return, and temperatures will continue to drop. Eventually highs will settle into the upper 40s to upper 50s for the middle and end of the work week.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

