Morning Forecast – Monday, January 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/24/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! For today highs will be near seasonal in the upper 50s to lower 60s with cloud cover increasing through the afternoon. An area of low pressure will move south of our viewing area and will generate some showers and a thunderstorm or two for the ArkLaMiss starting this afternoon. No severe weather is expected.

TONIGHT: Rain will continue into the overnight hours. Lows will cool down into the lower 40s with generally calm winds. A cold front will sweep through by the early morning hours on Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD: The last of the rain will wrap up by Tuesday morning, and through the rest of the day skies will clear up while temperatures remain cool. Highs will reach the lower 50s for Tuesday afternoon with lows dropping back into the upper 20s for Tuesday night.

High pressure to our north will keep winds out of the north and northeast, which will keep our highs cool even into Wednesday. Expect more sunshine to return and conditions to stay dry with no chance for rain at least until Friday.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

