Morning Forecast – Monday, January 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/20/20)

TODAY: Chilly temperatures will be sticking around to start the new work week in the middle to upper 40s. Our morning will start off with a few light clouds but these will dissipate in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 5-10 mph, so it is going to feel much cooler than it actually is. Make sure to keep yourselves bundled up.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear as we head into the overnight hours. Because of this, all the heat we gather during the day will escape and temperatures will be cold as they settle into the middle to upper 20s. Make sure to bring your sensitive plants inside along with your pets.

LOOKING AHEAD: Chilly temperatures will stick around for most of the work week ahead. Highs will settle into middle to upper 40s. As high pressure dissipates by Tuesday, cloud cover will slowly begin to build back in, with rain developing just to our west. The rain will not arrive until Wednesday, and we can expect Thursday to have similar conditions. The rain will clear up in time for the weekend, and our temperatures will begin to improve, for right now, they are expected to top in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

