Morning Forecast – Monday, January 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/18/21)

TODAY: High pressure is going to stay in control of our weather pattern today, so expect sunny skies and mild temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will begin to increase late tonight into early Tuesday morning. This will keep our lows tonight a bit “warmer” in the middle 40s with winds staying out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front is set to arrive in the very early morning hours on Tuesday, and we do expect some isolated shower activity to develop. High temperatures for the afternoon will be cooler but seasonal in the upper 50s. As the cold front sweeps through, it is expected to stall out, and this will lead to clouds sticking around and more isolated to scattered showers to develop for the late afternoon and evening.

The last of the showers should wrap up around Wednesday morning as high pressure develops to our west. This break from the rain may not last long as a couple more disturbances are set to arrive for the late half of our work week. I would recommend keeping the rain gear on hand just in case!

