Morning Forecast – Monday, January 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/17/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Temperatures are off to a cool start this morning in the 30s and 40s, but by the afternoon we will be a bit more mild. Highs for today will top in the upper 50s and lower 60s. High pressure will be in control for today, which will keep our skies sunny and conditions dry.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight as lows will cool back into the 30s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will track east and will start to bring our winds back out of the south and southeast. This will help warm up our temperatures but will also start to filter in influxes of moisture from the Gulf. The most we will see for Tuesday will be some high cirrus clouds with temperatures in the 60s.

This trend will continue into early Wednesday. Highs for today will be at their warmest for the entire work week in the lower 70s. This will occur out ahead of our next cold front set to arrive by the early afternoon on Wednesday. Right now, there already is a level 1 marginal risk in place for the southeast half of the ArkLaMiss where winds look to be the main concern. Keep in mind that small hail and an isolated threat for a tornado could also be possible.

This cold front will bring in some strong cold air advection (Advection is when a cold air mass enters an area of warm air or vice versa). This will drop our temperatures for the rest of the work week and possibly into the weekend. Highs will fall back into the 40s with lows at night very cold in the middle and upper 20s.

