Morning Forecast – Monday, January 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/10/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! After dealing with clouds, rain, and storms for Sunday, today will be the opposite. Sunshine will be back for today as highs stay cool in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear and winds will be calm for the overnight hours. Lows will be quite cold in the upper 20s. Be sure to bring your sensitive plants and your pets inside and check/cover your pipes.

LOOKING AHEAD: Easterly and southeasterly flow will slowly return for Tuesday, which is going to aid in a warming trend. Highs will be near seasonal for Tuesday afternoon in the upper 50s under sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the week, eventually reaching the middle to upper 60s by the end of this week. So far, rain chances look very minimal over the next 5 days, but we could see some rain return by this weekend.

