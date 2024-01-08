WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will continue to build this morning, and scattered showers and t-storms will start to pop up closer towards lunchtime. More rain and storms are expected through tonight as a robust upper level system moves across the region today. Gusty winds will be possible with these storms, and a wind advisory goes into effect today through tomorrow.

Once the cold front pushes through, temperatures will drop to below freezing Tuesday night before southerly winds warm us back up above average. Another system will impact the ArkLaMiss bring the return of rain and t-storms. These storms could produce strong to damaging wind gusts on Friday. Conditions will quiet down this weekend, but expect very cold temperatures through next week.