WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Wintry mix will continue through the morning hours. Freezing rain/sleet/snow are all possible with better chances of snow further north into Arkansas. Some of the roads in Union and Ashley county have already seen some ice and snow accumulations. Freezing rain and sleet seem to be more of the type of precip most of Louisiana could see which will have some impacts on travel especially across bridges and overpasses.

The mix will be ending this afternoon with lingering clouds. The main concern in the short term is how cold temperatures will get. Overnight lows will drop to the teens with wind chills in the single digits. We will stay below average throughout the rest of the week with a chance of light showers on Thursday.