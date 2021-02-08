Morning Forecast – Monday, February 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/08/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! After having some cool and quite gloomy weather this weekend, today will look a whole lot better. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the lower 60s for the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Winds will return back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will not be as cold and settle into the lower 50s. Clouds will stay overhead and gradually begin to increase with winds light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: A slow cold front will arrive by early Tuesday morning and will sweep through the ArkLaMiss through most of the morning and early afternoon. Out ahead of the front, temperatures will stay warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A stray shower or two will also be possible.

Shower chances will continue to increase for the middle of this week as a stationary front parks itself over our region. Eventually it will transition to a cold front and move across by Thursday. This is when we will start to see a cool down with our temperatures.

Starting Friday and into the weekend, high temperatures will be cold in the middle and upper 30s while lows at night fall into the middle 20s. We are tracking more precipitation for Saturday, but what kind is still up in the air. Forecast models at this time are trending more rain, but a chance for freezing rain is still possible.

Keep in mind, we are still about 5-7 days out and like we have witnessed, the forecast models have been changing quite frequently. We’ve got our eyes on it and we will continue to keep you updated!

