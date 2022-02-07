WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/07/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be a great start to the new work week. This morning, we woke up to temperatures cold in the 20s and 30s with a few high clouds. By the afternoon, highs will be near seasonal in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will dip back into the upper 20s to lower 30s overnight with a light southerly wind. Skies will stay clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Tuesday and really over the next several days, temperatures will be on a slight warming trend. Highs will be more mild and pleasant in the 60s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. No chances for rain are expected at this time.

Our 6-10 day outlook shows that temperatures may be on an “above average” trend and we could be seeing warmer temperatures than what we normally should for this time of the year. As precipitation chances stand, it’s not looking too good. We could be in for a bit of a dry spell, which does not bode well for our current dry conditions. Last week’s rainfall may help to prevent drought conditions from getting worse but not by much.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX