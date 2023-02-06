WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thankfully, I can deliver you the forecast for today, and this week, with a smile. The reason for smile is the amount of sunshine we should see this week alongside pleasant conditions.

Today, the high pressure system which stabilized our atmosphere during the weekend, will continue moving away to the east, though it will still be close enough to provide pristine conditions across the ArkLaMiss Monday. Alongside temperature highs in the 70s, mostly clear skies and minimal rain chances will prevail. During the late evening the high pressure system will begin leaving a void as it continues to the east, that void will result in our atmospheric changes over the next two days.

Tonight, south/southeasterly winds continue as cloud cover begins building in the absence of high pressure, which will be well to our east. Temperature lows tonight will be mild and warm, only dropping to the low 50s. Rain chances shouldn’t be a factor tonight, but cloud cover will be built into overcast skies by the Tuesday morning hours.

This Week, a low pressure system and corresponding front approach from the southwest, with the low pressure center looking to slide to our northwest. Though this will provide a good clip of rainfall to Central Louisiana and South Arkansas, this won’t be an ideal setup for severe weather. Tuesday evening should be the beginning of rain that will continue into Wednesday. However, though heavy at times, precipitation should move out on Wednesday night, or early Thursday morning at the latest. Following Wednesday night, the rest of the week looks to be mostly sunny, though roughly fifteen degrees (give or take) cooler than Monday and Tuesday. The best part of this forecast is that once we clear rain out Wednesday night, as of now models and atmospheric data is indicating the remainder of the week should remain dry alongside mostly sunny to clear skies.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen