Morning Forecast – Monday, February 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/03/20)

TODAY: We’ve got another warm afternoon ahead as highs once again top out in the lower 70s with increasing clouds. A few isolated showers will develop later this afternoon sometime after 4 PM.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue overnight with maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Lows will remain mild in the lower 60s and winds will be breezy from the south at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We are continuing to monitor the possibility of thunderstorms for Tuesday, some of which could be strong to severe. Most of the ArkLaMiss at this time is under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday, while remaining parishes are under a marginal risk (level 1/5). Right now, main impacts look to be damaging winds and we can’t rule out the chance for an isolated tornado or two.

Thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday morning before slowly clearing up by the afternoon. The cold front is expected to bring a cool down by the end of the work week, with highs on Thursday settling into the upper 40s. We will see a nice rebound back into the 60s by Friday and the weekend.

-Lexi

