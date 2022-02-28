WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/28/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! The rain is finally gone and dry conditions are back. High pressure is building in to our west, so skies will be sunny with a few high clouds. Temperatures will be mild for the afternoon in the lower 60s with winds light out of the north.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly clear overnight tonight while lows dip back into the middle and upper 30s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: There may be a few more high clouds for Tuesday afternoon but overall it’s going to be a very nice day. High temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 60s with maybe a few of us nearing 70. Winds will stay light out of the southwest. Tuesday night’s lows will dip back into the upper 30s.

Over the next several days, conditions will continue to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will continue on this warming trending, eventually reaching the upper 70s by the end of the work week and into the weekend. It probably will not be until the weekend that we see the chances for isolated showers to return.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

