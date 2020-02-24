Morning Forecast – Monday, February 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/24/20)

TODAY: Our next cold front will arrive by later this morning, bringing more showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will remain mild in the lower 70s with winds varying from different directions at 10-20 mph. Showers will begin to clear up later this afternoon and even cloud cover will break down, allowing for peaks of sunshine to wrap up our Monday.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will cool back into the lower 40s with winds light from the west.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Tuesday, which is Mardi Gras, temperatures will stay mild in the middle 60s and conditions will be dry. If you are going to be celebrating in the evening, it might be a bit chilly as low temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the upper 30s.

A few cooler days are in store for the middle of the week. Highs will top into the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. This won’t last for long; temperatures will rebound back into the 60s in time for Friday and the weekend. So far, conditions look to remain dry for the next 2-7 days.

