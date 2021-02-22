Morning Forecast – Monday, February 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/22/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! A weak cold front is in the process of exiting the ArkLaMiss, leaving behind a few very light showers. These showers will clear up by sunrise. Clouds will dissipate through the morning, allowing sunshine to return as high pressure behind the cold front takes control of our weather pattern. Highs for this afternoon will stay mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Melting and thawing of leftover ice and snow will continue.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight with winds returning back out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will stay rather cold in the middle 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will stay in control of our weather pattern for Tuesday, keeping our skies sunny. Highs will be quite mild in the upper 60s and possibly the lower 70s for a few areas. Expect a very similar set up for Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s for the afternoon and lows in the lower 40s at night.

By Thursday, our next cold front is set to move through. Shower chances will increase as temperatures drop back into the middle and the upper 50s. This will not last for long as highs return back to the 60s for the weekend, but shower activity is expected to continue.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX