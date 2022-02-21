WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/21/22)

TODAY: Monday is back again! Waking up this morning, we are deal with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms as a warm front is expected to lift to the north. There may be a small chance for a brief strong to severe thunderstorm mostly along and north of the I-20 corridor. This area is under a level 1 marginal risk where damaging winds and some hail may be possible. Showers and storms will continue through the morning into the early afternoon. We may see a spotty shower here and there throughout the day. Highs for today will be warm in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Overnight, skies will stay cloudy with breezy winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Lows will be quite mild in the upper 60s with a chance for lingering shower or two.

LOOKING AHEAD: Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s before our next cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon. More showers and storms are expected to develop late Tuesday, and again a risk for some strong to severe storms may be possible. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk while the Eastern ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk. Damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado may be possible.

The cold front will stall out on Wednesday and will hold clouds and moisture in place, so expect to keep the rain gear within reach not only for Wednesday, but for the rest of the work week. At this time, no other severe weather threat is expected after Tuesday.

Have a great Monday! Stay dry!

-Lexi

