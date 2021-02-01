Morning Forecast – Monday, February 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! I hope you had a great weekend despite some cloudy and rainy conditions. It’s the start of a new work week AND the start of a new month, and our weather will be cool and dry for today. High temperatures this afternoon will top into the lower 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy from time to time out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds will back off and cloud cover will steadily increase overnight tonight. Low temperatures can be expected to be cold and drop back into the lower to middle 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday and Wednesday will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay around average in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Starting on Thursday, a cold front will arrive and will bring our next chances for showers and thunderstorms. Activity will start late Thursday and continue into Friday before wrapping up by early Saturday morning. As of now, we are not anticipating severe weather. The rest of the weekend will be dry, but cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

