Morning Forecast – Monday, February 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/17/20)

TODAY: Kicking off the new work week, it is going to be a cloudy, but warm day ahead. Highs this afternoon will settle into the lower 70s with winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. A cold front is beginning to approach and will arrive later this evening. In the meantime, with our winds coming from the south, a flux of moisture is being brought in ahead of the cold front. This will lead to a few spotty showers for later this afternoon and early evening.

TONIGHT: The cold front will sweep across the ArkLaMiss overnight tonight. Behind the front, a line of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will be possible, but these are not expected to be severe. Most areas will see lows remain nice and mild in the lower 60s, while a few areas in Southern Arkansas will see a slight cool down into the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Widespread rainfall will continue into Tuesday and over the next few days as well. Just make sure to keep the rain gear with you. We do NOT have any flood watches in place, but despite this, just use caution when driving on the roads.

Temperatures will be on a gradual decline over the the next few days, with highs eventually topping into the upper 40s. By Friday, weather conditions will improve as the rain will slowly clear up and our temperatures gradually return to normal in the 50s and lower 60s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

