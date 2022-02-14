WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/14/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! After a cooler weekend, we will see our temperatures recover back into the upper 60s for today. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. This wind will start to bring in an influx of moisture from the Gulf, which will increase our dewpoints out ahead of our next storm system coming Wednesday (more on this below).

TONIGHT: Overnight, lows will be cold in the upper 30s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be warm again with highs slightly higher in the lower 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows Tuesday night will not be as cold in the lower 50s.

For Wednesday, our next storm system will approach. Through the morning and afternoon, we will see an increase in cloud cover and a continued influx of moisture with winds staying out of the south. The front is expected to approach from late Wednesday into early Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible along with the chance for some strong to severe weather.

Right now, most of the western ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk and the central ArkLaMiss under a level 1 marginal risk. All weather types will be possible including damaging winds, hail up to 1 inch, and an isolated chance for a tornado. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 3 OUTLOOK: SLIGHT RISK

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 4 OUTLOOK: 15% CHANCE FOR SEVERE WEATHER

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX