WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Multiple atmospheric changes are on the precipice across the country and region, but thankfully we’ll start the workweek off with a limited amount of sunshine and blue skies. Changes will begin as early as midday today, Monday.

Today, as we get the week started two notable high pressure systems are in play on our atmosphere in the southeastern United States. The first high pressure circulation is to our northwest and the second is directly to the south over the Gulf Of Mexico. Both of these systems will begin moving out to the east/northeast, and as they do so; our atmospheric void will begin forming. From around noon onward, cloud cover will begin building and continue through the evening and night. Rain will not be an issue Monday, but the atmosphere will begin transitioning to a more favorable state for thunderstorm development.

Tonight, with cloud cover building throughout the afternoon and evening, by the time overnight hours roll around; skies will be overcast. Afternoon temperature highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. The great news is that even though we’ll progressively trade sunshine for cloud cover throughout the day; those clouds should help insulate us overnight and retain heat. Due to that, overnight lows will hang in the low to mid 50s.

This Week, cold front number one will pass through the state on Tuesday, providing decent rainfall and gusty wind potential to most of the ArkLaMiss. Our main focus is on the potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

ArkLaMiss residents should have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts on Wednesday, and be ready to act if warnings are issued for your area.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.